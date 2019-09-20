San Jose State student arrested for making violent threats, found in possession of firearm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Homestead High School alerted the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Wednesday after one of their students received violent threats on social media from a freshman student at San Jose State.

Officers began searching for the suspect. San Jose State University police located him on the south campus of the university.

"Eventually found out which class he was in, made contact with him, took him into custody. He was in possession of a loaded firearm," said Captain Frank Belcastro, San Jose State University Police Department.

The student was also carrying magazines with 31 rounds of ammunition. The weapon is unregistered. Police say the parts were purchased online, and then modified into a working pistol.

Patrick Day, Vice President of Student Affairs, said, "It's disturbing-- It's challenging for all of us as we see this in the news but we are happy that this did not develop into something more serious."

Homestead High School sent out a notice to parents, telling them there will be a police presence on campus for the next few days.

The 17-year-old was a member of the school marching band. He was taken to Juvenile Hall and booked on a series of charges, including making threats and carrying an illegal firearm.
