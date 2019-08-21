San Jose State University officials say racist, anti-immigrant fliers found on campus

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating racist and anti-immigrant fliers that were found posted throughout San Jose State University.

The fliers have been taken down, so students should not see them today on the first day of class.

"Our community will not tolerate bigotry, hatred, discrimination and other forms of social violence against individuals or groups on the basis of their race, ethnicity, immigrant status, religion or other identities," SJSU President Dr. Mary A. Papazian said in a statement.

The fliers were also seen at other colleges.

"Let me be clear. Even as we engage in dialogue and review our relevant policies and practices, San Jose State University also will denounce the actions of white supremacist and white nationalist hate groups," Dr. Papazian said.

SJSU officials did not say specifically what was written in the fliers.
