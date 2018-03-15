SJSU student faces judge after arrest for alleged sexual assaults in campus dorm

A judge denied a reduction of bail for a San Jose State University student accused of sexually assaulting three students in on-campus housing in three separate incidents dating back to 2014.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A judge denied a reduction of bail for a San Jose State student accused of sexually assaulting three students in on-campus housing in three separate incidents dating back to 2014.

Luis Venegas, 21, was arrested on March 5 and charged with sexual assault, assault with the intent to commit sex crimes, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

Venegas is a fourth year student studying chemical engineering at San Jose State.

In a hearing Thursday morning, a judge kept bail at $210,000 and Venegas remains in the Santa Clara County Jail.

University police say they were called to a disturbance at Campus Village A, an on campus dorm, on March 3.

Officers say the alleged victim, another San Jose State student had left the scene, but they eventually talked with him.


Since then two more alleged victims, both male San Jose State students have come forward, with one claiming an incident took place in 2014.
Police say all three allege alcohol was involved in the incidents.

Venegas faces five charges related to sexual assault.

University police are saying there appears to be a pattern with the alleged crimes.

San Jose State University police are looking for any more witnesses or alleged victims connected to this investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact university police at 408-924-2222.
