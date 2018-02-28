San Jose State University Police and the San Jose Police Department are working a joint investigation on campus Wednesday after university police received word of a shooting threat, according to a university spokeswoman.SJSU's Media Relations Director Pat Lopes Harris said that around 2 p.m. someone informed university police about a message posted in a women's bathroom in Dudley Moorhead Hall threatening a shooting on Wednesday.Upon being alerted, university police began their investigation and asked San Jose police to aid them.Harris said that both police departments do not believe the threat is credible at this time, but police have increased foot traffic around Dudley Moorhead Hall.Additionally, university officials sent out an AlertSJSU message to students, a system used to alert the community about crimes or immediate threats on or around campus."UPD is aware of the graffiti in DMH where someone wrote there is going to be a shooting today," the university wrote in the alert. "UPD is investigating the credibility and we will take reasonable precautions."The school is asking anyone with information or anyone who sees suspicious activity to get to a safe location and call University police at (408) 924-2222 or call 911 from any campus phone or blue light phone.