building a better bay area

More than 2,000 San Francisco businesses closed permanently since March, data shows: 'It's their life's work'

The new reality is answering this question: How can I pay the bills?
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 2,000 businesses in the San Francisco,Oakland metro-area have permanently closed their doors since March, according to Yelp data.

In total, 5,048 businesses in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area closed from March 1 to July 10, per data analyzed from Yelp listings.

Data reveals 2,065 businesses have indicated they closed permanently during that time frame with 369 restaurants closed and 303 retail businesses closed.

"A small business is someone's dream," said Pete Mulvihill, owner of Green Apple Books. "It's their life's work and to see so many shuttered... it's awful."

Mulvihill said if business doesn't improve, the stores won't survive six more months.

RELATED: Bay Area small businesses face closure, uncertain future amid COVID-19 despite state resources

"We're living off inventory that we bought years ago," he said. "We're selling it to help pay for things."

The new reality is answering this question: How can I pay the bills?

Donna O'Leary, owner of women's clothing chain, Ambiance, is faced with that weekly.

RELATED: Boutique in SF's Mission District destroyed once by fire, now faces closure from COVID-19

"We're generating very little income," said O'Leary. "I've lost $2 million in sales." O'Leary leases four building spaces across San Francisco - three stores and a warehouse.

VIDEO: Coronavirus: Where did COVID-19 come from?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus was first discovered in China, but it rapidly spread around the globe. But where did it come from?



Altogether, monthly rent is $50,000.

If rent isn't lowered, O'Leary will be forced to close all locations in four months. Joining at least 300 other area retailers that have permanently closed.

"I've already cut my workforce in half... yeah, not good," she said.

Meanwhile, Paul Robertson is barely holding on week by week.

"I'm going to pull back and wait. We did this in 2008, you pull back and wait," he said.

In total, more than 14,000 businesses permanently closed across the state. Around 15,300 businesses are temporarily closed statewide.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandhaywardbuilding a better bay areasmall businesseconomycoronavirus helpbusinessretailfinancereopening californiaconsumersmall business survivalcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Bay Area food banks, shelters get donation boost from nonprofit online store
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
SJ businesses can soon operate in parks, plazas, parking lots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
Girl to reunite with family in SF after immigration delay separated them
Sen. Harris recalls Oakland roots in first appearance with Biden
Are you ready to visit the dentist? Take a tour inside a Bay Area office here
Kids can 'work from home' with their parents with Fisher-Price playset
Show More
Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Woman accused of hitting airport gate agent after not wearing mask
EDD scam: CA woman's stolen info used to collect thousands
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Bay Area food banks, shelters get donation boost from nonprofit online store
More TOP STORIES News