Coronavirus relief: Oakland small businesses awarded grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic closures

$500,000, all from private donations, was distributed among 90 businesses. More than 900 applied and recipients included artists, gyms, and nail salons. To qualify, a small business owner had to be considered 'low-income.'
The City of Oakland teamed up with Working Solutions to distribute the funds. Working Solutions CEO Sara Razavi says the program especially helped business owners who may have found the application process for federal help daunting.
"Just thinking about the nail salon, Vietnamese-owned... an entrepreneur who really was grateful to access the grant despite limited English abilities. We were able to provide the service in the language of their access," said Razavi.
The City of Oakland provided other data on grant recipients:
Working Solutions is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution. You can find resources, or donate to the Oakland economic relief fund, on its website.
