Coronavirus California

Coronavirus relief: Oakland small businesses awarded grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of small businesses in Oakland have been awarded grants as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

$500,000, all from private donations, was distributed among 90 businesses. More than 900 applied and recipients included artists, gyms, and nail salons. To qualify, a small business owner had to be considered 'low-income.'

The City of Oakland teamed up with Working Solutions to distribute the funds. Working Solutions CEO Sara Razavi says the program especially helped business owners who may have found the application process for federal help daunting.

"Just thinking about the nail salon, Vietnamese-owned... an entrepreneur who really was grateful to access the grant despite limited English abilities. We were able to provide the service in the language of their access," said Razavi.

The City of Oakland provided other data on grant recipients:
  • 86% of the businesses are owned by people of color

  • 69% of the businesses are owned by women

  • 84% of the businesses generate less than $250,000 in annual revenue

  • 22% went to business owners that used a non-English application

  • 90% of the businesses rent their space


    • Working Solutions is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution. You can find resources, or donate to the Oakland economic relief fund, on its website.

    If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
    Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businessoaklandsmall businessbusinesscoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirusstimulus fundsoaklandsmall business survival
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
    NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
    COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
    Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
    CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
    SF couple gets married in empty church with more guests than expected amid COVID-19 pandemic
    LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
    BART may give out free face masks to riders
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    SF couple gets married in empty church with more guests than expected amid COVID-19 pandemic
    COVID-19: Help, information and resources
    Police investigating after body found inside SF apartment, officials say
    Chicago house party video surfaces allegedly showing large group; Gov. Pritzker responds
    Coronavirus updates: Santa Rita Jail inmate tests positive for virus
    Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
    CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
    Show More
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
    Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
    Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
    No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
    More TOP STORIES News