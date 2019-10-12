Small businesses reopen after Moraga fire; investigation includes arson, police say

By Leslie Brinkley
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Moraga police confirmed on Friday that part of their investigation into the cause of the Merrill Fire includes arson.

A witness claims to have seen a man videotaping the blaze right after it started at 1 a.m. on Thursday, and then saw him again in the Sanders Ranch neighborhood that was evacuated.

As for small business owners, they called the outage a big hardship -- a trauma.

RELATED: Moraga Fire: Residents rush to evacuate during PG&E power shutoff

Moraga residents were able to return to their homes following an evacuation due to the Merrill Fire burning in the hills near St. Mary's College.

