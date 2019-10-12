MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Moraga police confirmed on Friday that part of their investigation into the cause of the Merrill Fire includes arson.
A witness claims to have seen a man videotaping the blaze right after it started at 1 a.m. on Thursday, and then saw him again in the Sanders Ranch neighborhood that was evacuated.
As for small business owners, they called the outage a big hardship -- a trauma.
RELATED: Moraga Fire: Residents rush to evacuate during PG&E power shutoff
Moraga residents were able to return to their homes following an evacuation due to the Merrill Fire burning in the hills near St. Mary's College.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Small businesses reopen after Moraga fire; investigation includes arson, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
WATCH IN 60: PG&E restoring power, wildfire ravages SoCal, Bay Area parent sentenced in College admissions scandal, Fleet Week soars