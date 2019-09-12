Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported

BOWIE, Maryland -- Rescuers are on the scene after a small plane crashed onto a highway in Bowie, Maryland on Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Route 50 near Freeway Airport.
The plane apparently hit a vehicle as it crashed.
According to WJLA-TV, Prince George's County fire officials say four people have been injured. Two adults in the car suffered minor injuries, while two people inside the plane refused transportation from the scene for medical treatment.
The FAA says the aircraft departed from Freeway Airport. Maryland State Police believe the pilot misjudged the landing prior to the crash, according to WJLA.
