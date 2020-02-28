Small plane prepares to make emergency landing in San Jose, airport officials say

A small plane carrying four from Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Idaho is making an emergency landing in San Jose, airport officials say.
The pilot reported having mechanical difficulties, and has been in the air for about 45 minutes.
Officials say the plane has been going back and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off fuel around San Jose.
San Jose Fire is on scene and ready to respond.
