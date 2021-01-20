Kamala Harris ice cream now available at Smitten, some proceeds go towards domestic violence survivors

RELATED: Teen artist inspires through portraits, gets call from VP-elect Kamala Harris
Smitten Ice Cream debuted its newest flavor, 'MVP' or Madam Vice President, in honor of Kamala Harris.
The ice cream features a depiction of the VP-elect on the front of the tub.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will go to Home Free, an organization that helps domestic violence survivors.
So what does MVP taste like? It's malted, salted vanilla ice cream laced with chewy pecan pralines.
Smitten Ice Cream has locations in San Francisco and Oakland.
