CAMP FIRE

Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories

EMBED </>More Videos

Call it second-hand smoke in a county with first-hand bad memories. Butte County's Camp Fire has turned blue skies smokey brown in Santa Rosa, Calif., and beyond. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Either a majority of pedestrians in downtown Santa Rosa expected to perform surgery on Friday, or else the residual smoke is really bad from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Call it second-hand smoke in a county with first-hand bad memories.

We know the latter to be the case.

RELATED: Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire

The Sonoma County Health Department issued a warning for people to remain indoors.

Sonoma County schools closed on Friday.

Cardinal Newman High School's CIF playoff game against Encinal was postponed.

RELATED: East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke

At 1 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa on Friday, the streetlights were turned on. They overlooked a district where people usually eat lunch outdoors, but tables remained unoccupied.

At the Beer Baron Restaurant, they had to wipe off soot and ash.

"This happens a year and one week since our own tragedy," said one masked pedestrian. "It's like 'Blade Runner.'"

"New normal?" Heard it more than once.

"Climate change?" Heard that, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firesmokeair qualitysonoma countywildfirefirebrush firehealthSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Disney donates $500,000 to support those impacted by California wildfires
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Faulty brakes may have caused 20 car pileup in Santa Cruz
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Doctor compares Bay Area Air Quality to Delhi
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Show More
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
More News