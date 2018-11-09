Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories

Either a majority of pedestrians in downtown Santa Rosa expected to perform surgery on Friday, or else the residual smoke is really bad from the Camp Fire in Butte County.Call it second-hand smoke in a county with first-hand bad memories.We know the latter to be the case.The Sonoma County Health Department issued a warning for people to remain indoors.Sonoma County schools closed on Friday.Cardinal Newman High School's CIF playoff game against Encinal was postponed.At 1 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa on Friday, the streetlights were turned on. They overlooked a district where people usually eat lunch outdoors, but tables remained unoccupied.At the Beer Baron Restaurant, they had to wipe off soot and ash."This happens a year and one week since our own tragedy," said one masked pedestrian. "It's like 'Blade Runner.'""New normal?" Heard it more than once."Climate change?" Heard that, too.