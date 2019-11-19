Smoke, loud noise gives Crockett explosion scare

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- If you heard a loud noise in or near Crockett tonight, you aren't the only one.We have received multiple calls from ABC7 viewers saying they heard a booming sound similar to a jet plane.The fire department says it was an over-pressurized factory line releasing steam.It's happening on Loring Avenue. The cloud can be seen from across the Carquinez Bridge.There are no evacuations or road closures in place.Officials say there is no threat to the public.