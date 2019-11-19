Smoke, loud noise gives Crockett explosion scare

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- If you heard a loud noise in or near Crockett tonight, you aren't the only one.

We have received multiple calls from ABC7 viewers saying they heard a booming sound similar to a jet plane.

The fire department says it was an over-pressurized factory line releasing steam.

It's happening on Loring Avenue. The cloud can be seen from across the Carquinez Bridge.

There are no evacuations or road closures in place.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crockettsmoke
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Bay on edge with possible PG&E outage week before Thanksgiving
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E testing technology that could reduce future safety shutoffs
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
Kristi Yamaguchi talks growing up in Fremont, how the city is building a better Bay Area
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molest case
Child safety advocate weighs in on South Bay prosecutor allegedly using daughter as bait
Fremont builds a downtown from scratch
Show More
Bay Area braces for another potential round of PG&E outages
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Army veteran who had all belongings stolen now has new hope
State lawmakers press PG&E on reducing power shutdown events
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
More TOP STORIES News