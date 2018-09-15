Snell Fire in Napa County declared 100 percent contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. --The Snell Fire, which since Sept. 8 has burned almost 2,500 acres between Middletown and Lake Berryessa in Napa County, is now considered 100 percent contained, Cal Fire officials said tonight.
The 100 percent containment was declared at 7 p.m. today, Cal Fire said in a release. Approximately 27 fire personnel are still on scene patrolling for any possible hot spots.
No homes or other structures were damaged by this fire, which has been burning for a week. Much of this area was under mandatory evacuation for two days, including the Berryessa Estates area and an area near the intersection of Snell Valley and Butts Valley roads about eight miles southeast of Middletown
in unincorporated Napa County.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
