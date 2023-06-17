  • Watch Now

Snell Fire: Forward progress stopped on 103-acre wildfire near Pope Valley in Napa Co.

Saturday, June 17, 2023 3:09AM
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire that broke out Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County, according to a tweet sent out by CAL FIRE.

The fire burned more than 100 acres near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road.

CAL FIRE dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers.

Officials say CAL FIRE, Napa County Fire, and South Lake County FPD responded to the wildfire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

