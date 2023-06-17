Snell Fire: Forward progress stopped on 103-acre wildfire near Pope Valley in Napa Co.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire that broke out Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County, according to a tweet sent out by CAL FIRE.

The fire burned more than 100 acres near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road.

CAL FIRE dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers.

Officials say CAL FIRE, Napa County Fire, and South Lake County FPD responded to the wildfire.

