Lola Parsons of Conception Bay South in Newfoundland, Canada, told AccuWeather that she left a car window down during a snow storm. The vehicle filled with nearly two feet of snow, and she had to dig it out by hand.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

LINN, Mo. -- One dad found a creative and funny way to ask for relief after a winter storm in Linn, Missouri, prompted a school snow day on Friday."Snow Day, Kids Home, Send Help," Eric Morfield wrote in the snow as he filmed his plea using a drone video.According to reports from the National Weather Service, some areas of central Missouri got up to seven inches of snow on Friday.