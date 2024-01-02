  • Watch Now

CA conducting 1st Sierra snow survey of the season: Here's what experts are expecting

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 8:23PM
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- California is conducting its first snow survey of the season.

State water experts are expecting the results to be well below normal for this time of year.

Last week, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported snow levels were around 33% of normal.

MORE: CA's snowpack boosts state's water supply but raises concerns over flooding

That was before a storm system arrived over the holiday weekend.

The official measurement is happening at Phillips Station in the Sierra.

The Department of Water Resources will give an update on its findings this afternoon.

