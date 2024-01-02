CA conducting 1st Sierra snow survey of the season: Here's what experts are expecting

California is conducting its first snow survey of the season. Water experts are expecting the results to be well below normal for this time of year.

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KGO) -- California is conducting its first snow survey of the season.

State water experts are expecting the results to be well below normal for this time of year.

Last week, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported snow levels were around 33% of normal.

That was before a storm system arrived over the holiday weekend.

The official measurement is happening at Phillips Station in the Sierra.

The Department of Water Resources will give an update on its findings this afternoon.

