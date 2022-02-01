February Sierra snowpack survey carries ominous concerns for California drought in 2022

State officials will conduct the second snow survey of the season on Tuesday, with results likely to show below-average snowpack after a bone-dry January.
This past month was San Francisco's 10th-driest January since 1850, when record-keeping started.
Back in late December, the statewide snowpack was 160% of average during the first snow survey of the water season, following a series of atmospheric rivers.
RELATED: Sierra snowfall smashes December record
The snow survey is one of many important tools that DWR uses to forecast the amount of water that will melt and run off to reservoirs used to help meet California's water needs