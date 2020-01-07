shooting

2 Wisc. kids shot after throwing snowballs at passing vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee police say a driver allegedly shot two kids Saturday night after they threw snowballs at a car.

"All I heard was just the shots, I just heard the shots. It was so close," said Ravell Davis.

Davis said just before 8 p.m., he and his family dove to the ground when they heard gunshots ring out outside their home.

"Me and my wife, we got 6 kids, we in the kitchen [and] all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down," he described.

Police say a group of kids were throwing snowballs at cars when one snowball struck a white Toyota. They say the driver of that car then opened fire on the kids and took off, reported WISN.

The gunman hit a 12-year-old girl twice and a 13-year-old boy in the arm.

Despite very little snow still left on the ground, neighbors say they are still surprised to find out this shooting all started because of some kids throwing snowballs at cars.

"That's what happened," one neighbor said. "A snowball?"

Officers continued to investigate and search for surveillance video at the Housing Authority office.

"It's getting bad, you know, it's ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off," Davis said. "It's getting real crazy now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinshootingu.s. & worldchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
FBI says Texas naval station shooting appears terror-related
Police ID suspect in Arizona shooting that injured 3
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in East Bay, authorities say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News