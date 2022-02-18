Damson Idris, Angela Lewis talk season 5 of FX's 'Snowfall'

NEW YORK -- "Snowfall" on FX is back for season 5, and it picks up in the summer of 1986.Back then, the sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news and becomes the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force - and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units.While the streets get more dangerous, Franklin Saint's fortunes continue to grow."More rage, he's definitely got more money this year and that's something we wanted to focus on, just how stupid the money got," said Damson Idris, "Franklin." "Franklin, however, is smart. This is a guy who if he hadn't been in the drug game, he could have been the CEO of a company. So he wants to get out of the game and wants to invest in legit businesses.But he struggles with trying to obtain his new future as he has to navigate through the police, warring gangs, and the CIA.Aunt Louie, played by Angela Lewis, has her own goals in mind this season."I love the evolution of Louie coming into her power as women are fighting for their rights, and their ability to move higher and forward in the workplace, and to be fully their feminine selves but also strong and very goal-oriented for their voices to be heard," Lewis said. "I think Louie is an epitome of that, of that movement."At the end of the day, "Louie just wants to be her own woman," Lewis added.Idris said that he hopes at the end of the day that the show can put a lens on why people get into the drug game. He said, "Through this show and kind of looking back at my upbringing, I'm starting to realize why so many people get into that business."