SoCal man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home

A Riverside man is under arrest, accused of molesting a little girl at an unlicensed daycare run by his family.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims of Hubert Edgin, 49, who is now being held on $1 million bail.

Police say the young girl told her family that Edgin had been sexually assaulting her at his home in the 3400 block of Sun Court, where he runs an unlicensed daycare center.

The girl attended daycare there for about two years. She only told her family about the alleged assaults recently and Edgin was arrested on Friday.

Detectives are worried about the possibility of other victims, saying he may have had contact with other young children through his church and other activities.
