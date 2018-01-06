A man from the Los Angeles area faces charges after investigators say he planted a camera inside a Mill Valley home to peep on a boy.The Marin County Sheriff's office shared a picture of 32-year-old Marcus Allen Williams being taken into custody Friday night at San Francisco International Airport.Police say he is a friend of the boy's family, and was on his way to visit them.The boy's mother found the camera as well as images on it last week and called the Sheriff's office.Investigators say Williams was previously a guest at the home.They're now trying to determine if there are more victims.