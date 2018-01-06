Los Angeles man suspected of planting camera to peep on Mill Valley boy

Mill Valley and San Bruno police are seen taking Marcus Allen Williams into custody at the San Francisco International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A man from the Los Angeles area faces charges after investigators say he planted a camera inside a Mill Valley home to peep on a boy.

The Marin County Sheriff's office shared a picture of 32-year-old Marcus Allen Williams being taken into custody Friday night at San Francisco International Airport.

Police say he is a friend of the boy's family, and was on his way to visit them.

The boy's mother found the camera as well as images on it last week and called the Sheriff's office.

Investigators say Williams was previously a guest at the home.

They're now trying to determine if there are more victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomarrestchild abusehidden camera
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News