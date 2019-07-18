SoCal pot busts: Guns, honey oil lab, 5.9 tons of marijuana found

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted that 32 search warrants were served at illegal grow operations, which led to the discovery of the lab, 21 guns and 5.9 tons of marijuana.
At least 10 arrests have been made in the pot busts.
Current preliminary stats: 32 search warrants served at illegal grows, 1 BHO lab, 21 guns, 5.9 tons #marijuana, 10 arrest. We have no additional releasable information at this time. #weedbegone #marijuana #420nomore #illegalgrows #sheriff #riversidecounty #riversidesheriff https://t.co/YolYIkH5uP pic.twitter.com/E2qZBx4kP7— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 18, 2019
Sheriff's officials said there is no threat to public safety.