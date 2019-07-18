SoCal pot busts: Guns, honey oil lab, 5.9 tons of marijuana found

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. -- About 5.9 tons of marijuana were discovered along with weapons and a honey oil lab in a series of pot busts in Perris on Thursday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted that 32 search warrants were served at illegal grow operations, which led to the discovery of the lab, 21 guns and 5.9 tons of marijuana.

At least 10 arrests have been made in the pot busts.



Sheriff's officials said there is no threat to public safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanadrugsguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News