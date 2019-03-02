SoCal school calls police on 5-year-old boy

EMBED <>More Videos

An Upland mother is wondering why her 5-year-old son's elementary school called the police when he acted out and destroyed a classroom instead of contacting her first.

UPLAND, Calif. -- Like many kindergarteners, 5-year-old Kyler has plenty of hobbies and interests - and one of his dreams is that he wants to be a policeman.

At least he wanted to be one until an incident last week at Foothill Knolls Elementary School.

"He is a young African-American male and the police being called on him, that hurt me as a mother," his mother, Jenny Kimbell, said.

Kimbell said kindergarten had started out just fine, but then Kyler started getting into trouble.

"He's gotten frustrated. He had struck another kid," Kimbell said.

Then the incident happened last Tuesday.

"It escalated to where Kyler got upset, started flipping desks, throwing chairs," she said.

Kimbell even shot video on her cellphone of the aftermath.

"He'd destroyed the classroom. I was told that this went on for 45 minutes," she said.

During an interview with Eyewitness News, Kyler asked his mother if he could draw a picture of what the classroom looked like after his incident, where he showed that he even threw a chair at a window.

But what upset Kyler's mom was the fact that the school called police.

"Now, when he sees the police he says oh there's the police, you see that police right there? Am I going to be arrested? Now he's telling people, he said, 'The police came to my school, but I didn't go to jail,'" Kimbell said.

The school district provided a statement.

"In this case, the resource officer went to the school's office after receiving a call of a potential incident. At no time did he speak with the student. He was there to provide support, if necessary," the statement said, in part.

But Kyler said the officer did say something to him.

"When we was about to leave he said, 'Make sure to be good,'" Kyler said, adding that he agreed.

Kimbell said the police did nothing wrong, but wonders why they had to be called in the first place.

"Not being able to handle a 5-year-old? I find that very, very difficult," she said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenkindergarteneducationpolicecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Guerneville residents get first look at flooding damage
Suspect in assault caught on video on UC Berkeley campus arrested
Teacher's union reach tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified
EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Did you know it's spring? Well, kind of
VIDEO: Incredible 360 perspective of surfer wiping out off Mexico coast
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cobb's Comedy Club and Silicon Valley Auto Show
Meteorological spring ushers chances of rain for next 2 weeks
Deputies who tasered man to death will not face criminal charges
Evacuation orders lifted for flood areas along Russian River
More than $38K raised for family of 3 siblings killed in Emeryville crash
More TOP STORIES News