Coronavirus California

Social bubbles: Bay Area residents plan small gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You've seen the circles that San Francisco is creating in public spaces to create social distance.

But now there's a call to expand your own "circles" and allow limited social gatherings involving small groups of friends or relatives - forming so-called "social bubbles."

VIDEO: Circles painted on grass to help social distance efforts at SF's Dolores Park

Oakland's Laura Waddell and her husband brought their 3-year-old son Major out to Lake Merritt to kick the soccer ball around this Memorial holiday weekend.

Waddell says, if done safely, allowing small groups of friends to hang out could be a good thing.

"We are open to that possibility. I think we feel like a lot of people are starting to do that," said Waddell. "They've sheltered in place for eight or nine weeks and now they're starting to feel like a bubble as people call it, right, is starting to feel appropriate."

People have different names for these small groups - cohorts, squads, bubbles. But it comes down to reconnecting with people in your life and experts say that's good for your mental health.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

However, experts say when such gatherings are allowed there will have to be rules. The groups must be small - preferably no more than five relatives or friends. There must be social distancing, and meeting up with people outside your group is discouraged.

Tommy Busch of Oakland can't meet with his buddy Gareth at the pub right now, so they hang out - properly distanced of course - at Lake Merritt these days.

Busch plans to attend a Sunday Memorial holiday gathering.

"I'm going to go to Vallejo to hang out with about five other people. We are going to be in a backyard so we'll be social distancing to a degree," he said.

Keep in mind, and we can't stress this enough, that bubble or no bubble, health officials would still rather you stayed home at this point.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandsocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placereopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Once-coveted SF offices vacant as pandemic forces businesses to close
#GradsOn7: ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors in Benicia, Burlingame
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
45 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules for California churches in the works, Newsom says
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Coronavirus updates: SF, Alameda counties see more than 100 new cases
Online applications for free food for California kids are now open
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Once-coveted SF offices vacant as pandemic forces businesses to close
Free distance learning for all students
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News