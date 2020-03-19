Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: ABC7 practices social distancing on-air, in the newsroom amid COVID-19 outbreak

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many viewers noticed ABC7's "social distancing" on the air recently amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. And we're not just being careful in the studio.

Many ABC7 News employees are unable to work from home right now, so we're taking extra precautions and following CDC guidelines to keep everyone in the newsroom safe.

ABC7's Jobina Fortson take us on a tour of steps we're taking while we cover this unprecedented health crisis.

