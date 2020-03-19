Coronavirus: ABC7 practices social distancing on-air, in the newsroom amid COVID-19 outbreak

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
Many ABC7 News employees are unable to work from home right now, so we're taking extra precautions and following CDC guidelines to keep everyone in the newsroom safe.
ABC7's Jobina Fortson take us on a tour of steps we're taking while we cover this unprecedented health crisis.
Social distance is cool kids! pic.twitter.com/AwLrbIwzb0— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) March 18, 2020
