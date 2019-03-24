$625 million Powerball jackpot is among top 10 largest in history

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is now among the top ten largest in history...and growing.
Lottery officials say a winning ticket is worth an estimated $625 million. That's the seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of nearly $381 million before taxes.
Our odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.
The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.
