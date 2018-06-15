7 ON YOUR SIDE

﻿Ask Finney: Social security number fraud alert, surcharges, hotel reservations

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Bette asks: The Internal Revenue Service sent me a notice that my social security number may have been used to obtain employment. Should I put a fraud alert with the credit card bureaus?

Answer 1:

I would. That should be the first thing. Next, contact the Social Security Administration, and make sure your earnings records are straight. Here is my report on credit freezes and how they are changing.

Question 2:

Hope from San Francisco asks: Is it appropriate to pay tip when there is a tax and a healthcare surcharge in a restaurant?

Answer 2:

You bet it is. Employees don't get either the tax or health care money. Taxes go to the government, and the health care money goes to the restaurant owners. All companies in San Francisco have to offer health care by law, but as far as I know, only restaurants are adding surcharges to pay their cost of doing businesses. Supermarkets and clothing stores are not adding health charges. Neither are television stations. All businesses are under this law, not just restaurants.

Question 3:

Meghan asks: I will be attending a wedding in the Napa Valley in October. We want to stay for the weekend. When is the best time to make reservations for a hotel room?

Answer 3:

That is harvest season and prime time! Some hotels are already full. Getting a deal is going to be all but impossible. So search now and consider staying just outside of wine country and driving in for the wedding. Or better yet, get a car share to take you to the wedding.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News