Many participants told ABC7 they were fueled by just two words: "Me Too." The #MeToo movement has put the conversation of sexual abuse on a national platform.
RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing
"The abuse has been going on for too long," James Gibbons-Shapiro said. Not only was he a participant, but Gibbons-Shapiro also works at the District Attorney's Office.
"Sadly, we prosecute hundreds of domestic violence and sexual assault cases every year that don't get the fan fare," he said.
Gibbons-Shapiro joined men, women, and children as they walked to raise money and awareness.
.@SanJoseSharks 🤔 We need to find some Sharkie sized heels for next year’s @YWCAUSA Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. More than 600 strapped on stilettos and marched @SantanaRow to raise awareness and money to end domestic violence. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Bcx1VoL6dZ— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) June 21, 2018
"There comes a time when action needs to be taken," Sitaleki Nunn said, surrounded by his fellow San Jose State University football team. "You can't just be a bystander, watching things happen, listening to things happen."
RELATED: Is #MeToo leading women to ditch high heels?
It's that same idea that encouraged many victims to step forward through the #MeToo movement. Their actions led to headlines being filled with allegations of sexual harrassment against many high-profile men.
Nationwide outcry has also resulted in former Judge Aaron Persky being recalled.
.@YWCAUSA taking over @SantanaRow as men gear up to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.” Story tonight at 11p. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Jpct3VABKl— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) June 21, 2018
Persky sentenced Brock Turner -- the former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault -- to a 6-month jail sentence, which many thought was too lenient.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says the solution starts with education.
"In ensuring that young men understand what, 'no,' means," he said. "That young women are very clear in communicating where the lines are, so everybody understands what respect means."
TAKE ACTION: Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Necessary conversation that, like heels, could prove to be uncomfortable.
However, it's a lesson many parents, like Brandon Lambdin, hope their sons remember for a long time.
"People want to make a difference," Lambdin said. "I think, everybody wholly wants to be part of something that's good."
Participants paid a $56 registration fee. That money will go to the YWCA. The organization says that number is significant, as every 56 here in California, someone is sexually assaulted.
The DA’s office is calling their group the #ProsecutorsinPumps! I’m not mad at it 💃🏻 Participants are pouring in, fueled by two words, “#MeToo.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qhkYR7y4FU— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) June 21, 2018