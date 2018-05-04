CINCO DE MAYO

Cinco de Mayo plus Sharks equals busy weekend in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose is bracing for a busy weekend. Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and Sunday the Sharks play at The SAP Center in game 6 of round 2 of the playoffs. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose is bracing for a busy weekend. Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and Sunday the Sharks play at The SAP Center in game 6 of round 2 of the playoffs.

Those two events mean big crowds in the city and the festivities were already gearing up Friday night.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals

For Sharks fans who couldn't make it to game 5 in Las Vegas, there was a viewing party at San Pedro Square Market.

And on Story Road, vendors lined the sidewalk selling Mexican flags and other trinkets for people who plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Although May 5 is not technically Mexican Independence Day, Silvia Morquecho said she's happy the holiday exists because it's a busy day of sales for her and selling is her livelihood. Josue Robles, who was securing a large Mexican flag in the bed of his pickup truck Friday afternoon, said Cinco de Mayo is day to show off his Mexican pride.

The San Jose Police department is prepared for the large crowds and potential problems that can come with them. A spokesperson said special operations will be out in force with both plain-clothed and uniformed officers.

RELATED: The history behind Cinco de Mayo

The CHP is conducting a DUI checkpoint on Alum Rock Avenue, between Capitol Avenue and White Road, from 8pm Friday until 2am Saturday.

CHP Officer Alicia Moreno said the goal is to not only get impaired drivers off the roads but to deter drunk driving and educate people.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Cinco de Mayo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybay area eventsSan Jose Sharksnhlnhl playoffscinco de mayoholidaywhere you liveSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CINCO DE MAYO
Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals
Cinco de Mayo promotion slammed as racially insensitive
Cinco de Mayo brings out colorful celebration in San Jose
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
More cinco de mayo
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News