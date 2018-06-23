SF PRIDE

1 million expected to gather for San Francisco Pride Parade, festivities

Nearly one million people are expected to gather for the Pride Parade in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A large crowd is expected to gather for the Pride Parade in San Francisco on Sunday.

On Saturday, thousands gathered at Dolores Park for an afternoon of pride events that culminated in the 26th annual Dyke March. "We all bring our own definition of what it's like to be a queer woman and to be a dyke in this community and this is a moment of being able to express that," sister Yeshe Did said.

Much of the political discourse on signs and banners was about immigration. "Pride has always been about heavy politics and rebelling against system that doesn't want us to exist," marcher Dylan Cooke said.

San Francisco's Pride Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. along Market Street from Beale to 8th Street. It's expected to last five hours with at least 50,000 participants. "We are expecting one million people just at Civic Center Plaza and for the parade," San Francisco Pride executive director George Ridgely said.

Crews put barricades up on Saturday to get streets ready for closures. Public transit is recommended over driving and parking.

