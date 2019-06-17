10-year-old drag queen facing threats of violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3616249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 2) Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

PORTLAND, Oregon -- The mother of a 10-year-old drag queen says she isn't letting anyone steal her son's shine, even after being on the receiving end of death threats and calls for authorities to take away her children.Sparkle Lynn More has gained a following after storming the stage two years ago, inspired to perform after attending a drag show."It brings me a smile and a lot of other people a smile, and I love seeing smiles," Sparkle toldMichelle Porter said the glitz, glamour and pageantry of the drag world immediately called to her son."From birth, when they were little, we called them our 'sparkly boy,'" Michelle said.In spite of growing support from the LGBTQ community, Michelle says hateful comments gave the family pause in the midst of this Pride season."This is a 10-year-old whose face is being plastered on hateful sites with terrible things being said," Michelle said. "There's been so many comments about how I should be beaten to death, I should lose my children."Still, Michelle says there is power in numbers, and seeing her son live out his dreams.The family decided ultimately not to let the comments rain on Sparkle's parade. The young performer put on quite a show at a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth on Saturday, and was in attendance for Portland's Pride festivities."I need to do this," Sparkle said. "All the cool outfits, lip synching and all that.""You want them to feel they belong somewhere," Michelle said. "You want them to feel validated and not feel alone, that is a terrible feeling."