San Francisco power outage: 330 PG&E customers without power in Potrero, South of Market, China Basin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says it's working to restore power to about 330 customers in San Francisco.

That's down from about 22,000 customers who were impacted in the area of Potrero, South of Market and China Basin at the start of the outage, the utility says.

PG&E says a third party construction company, not affiliated with PG&E, struck an underground power line while doing construction near Illinois St. and 22nd.



Crews are working to restore power to the area.

Traffic lights are being impacted by the outage. AlertSF is reminding drivers to treat traffic lights as four-way stops.

The outage also impacted Muni. Trains are beginning to move through the subway in both directions. Service will be very slow as trains have to operate in manual mode, SFMTA says.

Ten San Francisco schools were also impacted by the outage, the district said.

See PG&E's outage map here.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
