Coronavirus

102-year-old Pennsylvania man tests negative, beating COVID-19

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania -- Angelo "Ralphie" Trotter is 102 years old. He's raised three children and watched four grandchildren grow up and get married.

But last month, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

His daughter Donna noticed the drastic and unexpected change.

"All of a sudden he kept jumping out of bed, (he) wouldn't stay in bed. (He was) very agitated and going into a seizure type thing and sweating. I took his temperature it was 104," she said.

She said they went straight to St. Mary Medical Center.

It turns out they discovered he wasn't just fighting COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: 102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 after 20-day hospitalization in Italy
EMBED More News Videos

A 102-year-old woman in Italy recovered from COVID-19 after spending 20 days in the hospital.



"He was also battling a major UTI and then he had sepsis," said Donna Trotter.

Donna said says Angelo has also entered the early stages of dementia.

She didn't think he was going to make it, but it was clear the medical team prepared for a fight.

"They gave him, I don't know what kind, but heavy antibiotics. They gave him some (medicine) for the fluids on his lungs," she said.

As of now, Angelo Trotter has tested negative once for the virus. Another negative test means he'll be discharged.

SEE ALSO: 86-year-old Italian woman beats coronavirus after 7 weeks in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Napa County reports 2nd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives
Coronavirus: Napa County reports 2nd death
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Fremont to open free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site today
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies at SF hospital
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News