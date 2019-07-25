Society

14-year-old boy lassos giant 6-foot-long sturgeon

EDINA, Minnesota -- The rodeo was on between a 14-year-old boy and a large sturgeon fish.

Cell phone video shows Owen Sanderson jump into the creek and tie a knotted rope over the tail of fish.

The sturgeon tried to buck him off, but the boy held on and had help from his friends pulling it out of the creek.

The kids say they have been hunting down this fish for three weeks now.

The kids measured the monster fish and say it was 73 inches long.

Afterwards the kids rolled it back in the creek, where it swam away.

More TOP STORIES News