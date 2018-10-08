Former Cal, Stanford professor among 2 awarded Nobel Prize in Economics

Two Americans win the Nobel Prize in Economics and one of them has Bay Area ties.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on the right.Nordhaus is a professor at Yale University. He's recognized for integrating climate change into economic models.Romer is a professor at New York University. He studies how technology and innovation can foster economic growth. Before teaching at NYU, he taught at Stanford and UC Berkeley.It's been 50 years since the Nobel Prize in Economics was first awarded.