Society

2 high school football players go viral after praying at game

SHERMAN, Texas -- This is just one of the key plays that high school senior Gage Smith did at their game against West Mesquite on Friday.

But it's what Smith did after the game that most people remember.

"When you're playing the game, you're playing to win and the other team is the enemy. But, afterward, you still have respect for the other opponent."

Smith said he knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a previous team they both played on.

Jordan's mom is battling cancer and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

"I just had a moment with him, praying over him, his mom, and his family," Smith said.

Smith says in that moment it was not about the score or being opponents, it was about showing compassion.

Jordan's aunt posted the pictures on Facebook expressing how much the gesture meant to their family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videocnnu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
SF father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting
AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern
Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals
2019 Election: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
Show More
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County now 84 percent contained
Eric Paschall, Warriors turn back Blazers for first Chase Center win
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
More TOP STORIES News