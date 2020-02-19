Society

2-year-old old hugs pizza delivery man; Boy's mom later finds out stranger's daughter recently died

WEST WARWICK, R.I. -- A doorbell camera captured a 2-year-old hugging a pizza delivery man -- and later, the boy's mom found out his simple act of kindness was a "blessing" for the stranger, whose daughter recently passed away.

Lindsey Sheely said she ordered a pizza to her Rhode Island home Saturday night. After the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, said his goodbyes, her young son Cohen chased after him and gave him a hug.

"Enjoy your pizza!" Catterson is heard saying in the video, and the 2-year-old blows kisses as Catterson walks back to his car.

Sheely shared the sweet moment on Facebook to give others a laugh and "warm your hearts."

Somehow, the video made its way to Catterson, and that's how Sheely found out his 16-year-old daughter died suddenly last week. She called little Cohen's hug a "blessing from God."

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason," she posted to Facebook.

Catterson told WLNE-TV the road ahead will be tough, as he'll never be able to hug his daughter again.

"After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," he said. "It really just meant a lot to me."

Sheely's post also included a link to a GoFundMe page created to cover the 16-year-old's funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandtoddleru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom seeks more help for homeless in State of the State
2 teens arrested after firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Report: FBI suspect may have given illegal gift to SF mayor
2nd round of evacuees to leave Travis Air Force Base
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
Democrats set for Nevada debate, first with Bloomberg
Show More
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after sentence commuted
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
Missing Marin hiker found alive in Lucas Valley Preserve, sheriff's office says
AccuWeather forecast: Dry and mild pattern continues
Woman fights off kidnapping attempt at Mountain View home
More TOP STORIES News