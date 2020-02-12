Society

'Beautiful moment': Mom moved to tears seeing 2-year-old in awe of inclusive Target advertisement

PEORIA, AZ -- An Arizona mother was moved to tears when an advertisement at Target caused her son to stop in his tracks and stare in awe at the sign.

"It was just a beautiful moment to see. Him admiring somebody like him because he doesn't get to see that often," Demi Garza-Pena said to KNXV in Arizona.

Garza-Pena's son, Ollie, is almost two years old. He uses a wheelchair to get around because he was born with a rare condition called caudal regression syndrome, which affects his lower spine and organs.

While the pair were shopping in Target, Ollie noticed something inspiring on a sign hanging above a rack of clothes.

The sign showed a young boy in a wheelchair.



Seeing her son's response to the advertisement showed Garza-Pena how important representation can be, especially for children. She hopes other stores will follow Target's lead.

"Everywhere...everybody, everywhere, all the time. That would make a huge difference," Garza-Pena said about where she'd like to see more inclusive advertisements.

Target launched the more inclusive ads in 2017, mainly in apparel, and refreshes them regularly. The next batch will come later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonawheelchair accessibleadvertisingtarget
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 test negative for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Show More
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
State's attorney 'welcomes' review as Jussie Smollett re-indicted
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
WATCH IN 60: Robbery caught on camera, coronavirus tests in the East Bay
More TOP STORIES News