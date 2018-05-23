MEMORIAL DAY

2,000 poppies displayed in Illinois in honor of WWI casualties

EMBED </>More Videos

Scattered between barbed wire and dangling over trenches, hand-made poppies fill the World War I gallery inside the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
WHEATON, Ill. --
Scattered between barbed wire and dangling over trenches, hand-made poppies fill the World War I gallery inside the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park. 2,000 of these flowers will be displayed in the exhibit this weekend to honor the 2,000 Americans who became casualties each day, on average, during the Great War a century ago.

"After all the battles tore apart the fields in France, the first flower to grow back was the poppy," explained museum public programs coordinator Laura Sears, who organized this art installation.

RELATED: WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier in 1944

She worked with museum volunteers and others including American Legion members, girl scouts and boy scouts to create each bright red flower, with a black center, from craft materials.

"In World War I Americans had over 320,000 casualties. To see them visually on this kind of a scale is absolutely jarring and breathtaking," she said.

"I think it's a really beautiful tribute," added Jackie Gillaspie, the museum's volunteer and program facilitator.

DRONEVIEW7: Lafayette war memorial future in question
EMBED More News Videos

A hillside memorial to soldiers killed in the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan has been in place since 2006, but it may now be demolished.



Her great grandfather is one of those represented, having been injured at the Battle of Cantigny.

"We are popping a hole in the German lines. We are making it so that we can start to advance further," Gillaspie explained of the battle's significance.

Over three days, the Americans held Cantigny and pushed the line east. Gillaspie said this allowed the U.S. to prove its ability in a global war and began the long legacy of the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division.

RELATED: What do coins on military tombstones mean?

This art installation comes not just for Memorial Day, but 100 years to the day after the Battle of Cantigny first began. To honor those killed in action at Cantigny, their names are displayed along with the poppies.

Together these memorials remind us of war's destruction, of the lives irrevocably changed, and of the beauty that can rise from rubble.

Click here for more stories related to Memorial Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daywaru.s. & worldhistorymuseum exhibitIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DRONEVIEW7: Lafayette war memorial future in question
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
MEMORIAL DAY
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Neighbors more at ease after arrest of Aptos hammer attack suspect
Officials: 15-year-old arrested in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Search on for suspects in Aptos hammer attack
Somber Memorial Day event held in Marin County
More memorial day
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News