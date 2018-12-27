SOCIETY

2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, member of LGBTQ community and wears glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2019 Rose Queen said she is the first queen with glasses, who is Jewish and a member of the LGBTQ community.

PASADENA, Calif. --
The 2019 Rose Queen said she is the first queen with glasses, who is Jewish and a member of the LGBTQ community.

Louise Deser Siskel was named the Rose Queen in October after a monthslong selection process. She is a senior at Sequoyah High School and lives in San Marino.

The Tournament of Roses Association confirmed Siskel made the statement about herself, but said they do not ask Royal Court participants to disclose information about race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

Queen Siskel and her court will reign over the Rose Parade live from Pasadena. You can watch it on ABC7, when coverage begins at 8 a.m. New Year's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrose paradeteenagerlgbtqjewishcaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More Society
Top Stories
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Morgan Hill mushroom grower charged with toxic dumping
Time ticking down on Sears
Check fraud leaves woman out $500
SF officials say hold on to your Christmas trees a bit longer
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
Show More
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
College football superfans brave chilly temps while living on SJ billboard
More News