3 Bay Area locations make WalletHub's top 10 'Best Cities for Christmas'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We know the holidays are different this year during the pandemic, but it appears the Bay Area is still the place to be!All three of our biggest cities made WalletHub's list of 2020's best cities for Christmas.San Jose ranked second behind Durham, North Carolina.Honolulu was third.Oakland placed fourth, while San Francisco ranked seventh.WalletHub based its list on 15 key indicators for a safe and affordable Christmas, as well as holiday traditions and the city's overall generosity.