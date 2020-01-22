Society

This 3-year-old leading a lunch prayer at school will melt your heart

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- An adorable three-year-old from Missouri has stolen the hearts of the internet thanks to a video of him leading his class in prayer.

Footage filmed by Ranisha Martin shows her son Makhi taking the lead for the lunchtime prayer at Transformation Christian Pre-K in St Louis.

Makhi can be seen standing up and reciting the prayer, thanking the Lord for the food the class is about to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourilunchpre schoolschool prayer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Livermore police investigate officer-involved shooting during DUI stop
Cell phone, laptop thefts surged on BART in 2019
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Show More
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russians' comment
WATCH IN 60: Spike in BART thefts, SF Restaurant Week, BTS coming to Levi's Stadium
BART resumes normal service after smoke in San Bruno
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News