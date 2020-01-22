ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- An adorable three-year-old from Missouri has stolen the hearts of the internet thanks to a video of him leading his class in prayer.
Footage filmed by Ranisha Martin shows her son Makhi taking the lead for the lunchtime prayer at Transformation Christian Pre-K in St Louis.
Makhi can be seen standing up and reciting the prayer, thanking the Lord for the food the class is about to eat.
This 3-year-old leading a lunch prayer at school will melt your heart
