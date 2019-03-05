30 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Still making arrests will have over 30 plus arrested. We still have to determine how many cars were keyed but verified 5 this far.— Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 5, 2019
Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard.
Monday night's standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.
VIDEO: ABC10 Facebook live from the march
Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.
On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun.
That item turned out to be a cell phone.