30 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Still making arrests will have over 30 plus arrested. We still have to determine how many cars were keyed but verified 5 this far. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) March 5, 2019

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Police have arrested at least 30 protesters, following a march in Sacramento demanding that officers be charged in the death of Stephon Clark.Police say the arrests began after people refused clear Folsom Boulevard.Monday night's standoff followed a march along Sacramento Streets. At least 5 cars were keyed.Marchers protested the decision to not charge two officers for killing Clark last year.On Saturday, Sacramento County's District Attorney said officers were justified in shooting Clark, because it appeared he was holding a gun.That item turned out to be a cell phone.