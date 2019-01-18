At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, thousands are expected to gather on the steps of San Francisco City Hall for the 3rd Annual Women's March.The march will take place in cities nationwide, including San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Despite concerns from some, organizers want people to know that everyone is welcome."The march is the most visible piece of it but it's a movement we work on year round to make sure we're standing up for the things we believe in here in the Bay Area and across the country," said Martha Shaughnessy, communications lead for Women's March SF.Shaughnessy says this year's theme is "the women's wave" and "truth to power.""We really want it to be an energizing day that keeps the momentum we saw in this midterm election and move us forward towards the world that we want," she explained.There are 35,000 people registered to march in San Francisco Saturday.The movement is approximately 20 percent short of its fundraising goal -- $66,891 dollars, the exact dollar amount needed to cover a budget that will fund things like street closures, medical services, portable toilets and food for volunteersThey say they don't believe recent controversy contributed to the fundraising shortage. The controversy stems from the national co-president's relationship with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The Women's March has issued a statement saying that his statements about Jewish, queer and trans people are not aligned with the Women's March Unity principles."We have worked very actively with the communities here to say that everyone is welcome," said Shaughnessy.A sentiment Mayor London Breed echoes."As far as I'm concerned, everyone is welcomed," said Mayor Breed."I think this is an opportunity for us to come together to support one another to get inspired and get excited about the future," said Mayor Breed.After the 11:30 a.m. rally, the march to the Embarcadero will be at 1:30 p.m.