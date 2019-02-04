4 completely free art and design events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Letterform Archive Open House: CODEX and the ABAA

ArtSpan Artist Reception at City Hall

National Design Awards in San Francisco

Out of Place: The Power of Art in Unexpected Spaces

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts, but don't want to break the bank?We've rounded up four artsy events around San Francisco this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a pop-up exhibit of rare books to a talk about presenting artwork in nontraditional spaces.---The Letterform Archive is hosting a free reception in celebration of the Codex VII Book Fair and the 52nd California International Antiquarian Book Fair. The archive will have a pop-up exhibit of rare items from its collection, as well as drinks and hors d'oeuvres.Thursday, February 7, 5-8 p.m.Letterform Archive, 1001 Mariposa St., #304.FreeThis exhibition of the work of ArtSpan Artists Cy de Groat and Katherine Kodama runs through May at City Hall, in the office of District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai. Kodama is an abstract painter who works in oil and beeswax, while de Groat creates paintings, paper collages and mixed media collages.ArtSpan brings exhibitions and events to "otherwise unused walls, spaces or properties" in partnership with local businesses and building owners.Thursday, February 7, 6-8 p.m.City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, Room 256FreeThis celebration for 2018 National Design Award winners Gail Anderson, Liz Gerber and Michael Ellsworth will include a wine reception and conversation.Admission is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP.Thursday, February 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Design Within Reach, 200 Kansas St.FreeThe University of San Francisco will host a talk by Cheryl Haines on her work as founding executive director of FOR-SITE, which presents "thought-provoking artwork in nontraditional spaces."The Out of Place series of talks is taking place at the Thacher Gallery at USF in honor of its 20th anniversary season. The series is presented in conjunction with the exhibition "Quiet Spaces: Picturing Sanctuary in the Illustrated Book," available through Feb. 10.Wednesday, February 6, 6-7:30 p.m.Thacher Gallery, 2130 Fulton St.Free