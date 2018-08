4 edge-of-your-seat films screening in San Francisco this week

Rear Window

A Quiet Place

Beast

Ghost Stories

Looking for a bit of a thrill?From a Hitchcock classic to a modern horror creepshow, here are the best of the genre screening around town this week, based on Rotten Tomatoes ' critical ratings.This classic Hitchcock film screens at the Balboa Theater on Friday, May 18. With a 100 percent positive critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's considered one of the filmmaker's greatest masterpieces.(If you're a Hitchcock fan, "Rope," "Psycho" and "Vertigo" are also playing at the Balboa this weekend.)With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the horror film has been anything but muted.It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.), AMC Van Ness (1000 Van Ness Ave.), AMC Kabuki (1881 Post St.), Century San Francisco Centre (845 Market St.) and the Metreon (135 4th St.).This debut film from writer/director Michael Pearce has a 93 percent critical score, with reviewers calling it a worthy psychological thriller with a breakout performance from actress Jessie Buckley."Beast" is playing at AMC Kabuki and Embarcadero Center starting Friday, May 18."Ghost Stories" has an 82 percent positive score from critics; it's playing tonight at the 4 Star Theatre (2200 Clement St.).