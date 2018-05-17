SOCIETY

4 edge-of-your-seat films screening in San Francisco this week

Still from "Beast." | Image: Michael Pearce

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of a thrill?

From a Hitchcock classic to a modern horror creepshow, here are the best of the genre screening around town this week, based on Rotten Tomatoes' critical ratings.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Rear Window



A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

This classic Hitchcock film screens at the Balboa Theater on Friday, May 18. With a 100 percent positive critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's considered one of the filmmaker's greatest masterpieces. Get tickets here.

(If you're a Hitchcock fan, "Rope," "Psycho" and "Vertigo" are also playing at the Balboa this weekend.)

A Quiet Place



In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the horror film has been anything but muted.

It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.), AMC Van Ness (1000 Van Ness Ave.), AMC Kabuki (1881 Post St.), Century San Francisco Centre (845 Market St.) and the Metreon (135 4th St.). Get tickets here.

Beast



A troubled woman living in an isolated community finds herself pulled between the control of her oppressive family and the allure of a secretive outsider suspected of a series of brutal murders.

This debut film from writer/director Michael Pearce has a 93 percent critical score, with reviewers calling it a worthy psychological thriller with a breakout performance from actress Jessie Buckley.

"Beast" is playing at AMC Kabuki and Embarcadero Center starting Friday, May 18. Get tickets here.

Ghost Stories



Phillip Goodman (director Andy Nyman) is a professional debunker of the supernatural. But his skepticism is tested by a new file of three chilling, inexplicable cases: a watchman (Paul Whitehouse) haunted by disturbing visions; a hellish car accident involving an edgy young man (Black Mirrors Alex Lawther); a former banker (Sherlocks Martin Freeman) visited by a poltergeist. Even scarier: each of these macabre stories seems connected to Goodman's own life. Will they make a believer of him yet?

"Ghost Stories" has an 82 percent positive score from critics; it's playing tonight at the 4 Star Theatre (2200 Clement St.). Get tickets here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News