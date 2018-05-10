4 EDM acts performing in San Francisco this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Melvv at 1015 Folsom
With breakout hits like "Not Me" and "Vibe," Melvv is establishing himself as an up-and-coming DJ (his decision to drop out of college a couple years ago seems to be working out).
He's spending much of this year on tour around the country, bringing his upbeat style to the city on Thursday night, along with Whereisalex and supporting acts.
When: Thursday, May 10, 10 p.m.- Friday, May 11, 2 a.m.
Where: 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom Street
Admission: Free with RSVP, $13.50 for guaranteed admission; 21 and over
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Oliver at Audio
DJ duo U-Tern (Vaughn Oliver) and Oligee (Oliver Goldstein) spent years writing and producing for top artists before joining up in Los Angeles to create their own group. The grooves and hooks will bring you back to sounds from the 80s; live, plus Oligee will perform on the keyboards in addition to the DJ sets.
When: Friday, May 11, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, May 12, 2 a.m.
Where: Audio SF, 316 11th Street
Admission: Remaining tickets start at $27 for general admission; 21 and over
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DJ Cobra at Love + Propaganda
Open-format specialist DJ Cobra is coming to the classy Union Square club this Saturday, featuring remixes and mash-ups produced by the LA-based artist.
When: Saturday, May 12, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Love + Propaganda, 85 Campton Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Otto Knows
Otto Knows has been helping to shape the modern sound of EDM over the course of the decade, with European club hits like "Million Voices" and collaborations with fellow Swedes, including the late Avicii and Swedish House Mafia. He's slipped out West to headline Temple this Saturday.
When: Saturday, May 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard Street.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.