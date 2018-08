4 indie and classic films screening in SF this week

Midnight Cowboy

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Cold Water (1994)

Superhero franchises may rule the multiplexes, but San Francisco's smaller theaters offer moviegoers an array of classic and independent options.This week, catch a host of films around the city, including a breakout performance by a young Dustin Hoffman, a French coming-of-age masterpiece, and a midnight screening of "The Room.""Midnight Cowboy" plays at the Castro Theatre (429 Castro St.) tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office."My Own Private Idaho" plays at the Castro Theatre (429 Castro St.) at 9:05 p.m. tonight after "Midnight Cowboy." Tickets are available at the box office."Cold Water" is playing at the Roxie (3117 16th St.) at 7 p.m. May 9-10. Get tickets here The Room (2003)A midnight screening sensation, "The Room" became a cult film "due to its bizarre and unconventional storytelling, technical and narrative flaws, and off-kilter performances," according to Wikipedia.James Franco won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the film's director, Tommy Wiseau, in last year's "The Disaster Artist."Experience it for yourself at this weekend's late-night showings at the Clay Theatre (2261 Fillmore St.); it's playing at 11:55 p.m. on May 11 and 12. Get tickets here