4 interesting arts events in San Francisco this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around the city that will scratch your cultural itch, from a discussion at DZine Gallery to a deal on admission to the Cartoon Art Museum.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Community Open Mic
The East Cut, an effort to group parts of Rincon Hill, South Beach and SoMa together into a new neighborhood that includes the Salesforce Tower and Transbay Transit Center, is having a community open mic night.
It's hosted at Southside Spirit House, a 21-and-over venue. Performances in music, poetry, comedy and more are welcome.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Southside Spirit House, 575 Howard St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Artists in Conversation: X Materia
In this evening conversation, artists Austin Forbord, Jerry McLaughlin and Carrie Ann Plank will talk about the methods and inspirations behind their works created for the "X Materia" exhibition.
The exhibition itself features art that is "concerned with material and place," and which involves materials such as carbon, wax, graphite and salt, according to the organizers. Prosecco will be served at the free reception.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: DZine Gallery, 128 Utah St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Yann Chateigne: 'By repetition, you start noticing details in the landscape'
Yann Chateigne, who is a writer, curator and professor at the Geneva School of Art and Design, will give a talk addressing methodological and theoretical questions related to the curation of psychedelia.
His jumping-off point will be "By repetition, you start noticing details in the landscape," which he describes as "a collaborative multi-disciplinary project that explores the intersections among nature, technology and community."
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 35 percent off admission to the Cartoon Art Museum
The Cartoon Art Museum celebrates all cartoons, from TV shows and Sunday comic strips to anime and video games. Its current exhibits include "A Treasury of Animation" and a new artist showcase for Thi Bui, author of the graphic novel "The Best We Could Do," about an immigrant family from Vietnam.
Where: 781 Beach St., North Point Street
Price: $15 for two; $28 for four; $39 for six (up to 35 percent off)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal