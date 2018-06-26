4 things to do on the cheap in San Francisco this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Week to Week Politics Roundtable and Social Hour
If you haven't made any plans for this evening yet, then head on over to The Commonwealth Club to talk about all things politics.
There are three panelists on the roster tonight, including Larry Gerston, a professor from San Jose University, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, a political reporter for the San Francisco Examiner, and James L. Taylor, a professor from the University of San Francisco.
Tickets range from $8-$20 and each ticket comes with two free drink tickets.
When: Tuesday, June 26, 6:30-7:35 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Girl Geek X SquareTrade Dinner & Women in Leadership Panel
The leadership panel discussion features seven female speakers, including Lisa Fetterman, the CEO and founder of Nomiku, Claire Hough, the SVP of engineering at Udemy and others.
Kick off the evening with some food and drinks at 5:30 p.m. before moving onto the panel portion of the event. Then, from 7:30-8 p.m., you'll have a chance to test out your luck with the raffle and finish off the night with some networking.
When: Wednesday, June 27, 5:30-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Elections Matter: What's at Stake for California in November?
If you can't get enough of U.S. politics these days, check out this event Thursday night, where "four seasoned California political journalists will share their insights on the upcoming all-important November 6 general election."
Expect to see Laurel Rosenhall, a political reporter for CALmatters, Dan Watlers, a columnist, political author and TV news commentator, and David Lesher, the Co-founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of CALMatters.
When: Thursday, June 28, 6-7:15 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
ABC 7's Spencer Christian with Dan Ashley: Surviving Jim Crow Racism, Hurricane Chasing and Gambling
Get to know ABC 7's Spencer Christian at The Commonwealth Club this Thursday evening, as he speaks with Dan Ashley, an ABC 7 TV anchor, about his life.
Christian, who is also the author of You Bet Your Life: How I Survived Jim Crow Racism, Hurricane Chasing, and Gambling, will talk about how it was like to grow up in the South, his gambling addiction and how he overcame it.
Following the talk, stick around for a bit, as Christian will be signing some books beginning at 7:30 p.m.
When: Thursday, June 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets